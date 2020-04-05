Churches in Delta on Sunday complied with the stay-at-home order of the state government as members worshipped in their homes.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the situation in Asaba, Okpanam and environs, reports that church premises were not opened for Sunday worship.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Anglican Church and Assemblies of God Church and others complied with the directive.

The state Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa had on April 1, directed the residents to stay at home for 14 days to enable containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, observing social distancing and regular hand washing can help to contain the virus.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, who led a task force to monitor compliance said the directive was not punitive.

Ebie said that local government council chairmen across the state had been mandated to set up makeshift markets in primary schools within the communities to enable residents to purchase food items.

“I appeal to all residents and Deltans to take the exercise seriously.

“For those that are educated, exposed or enlightened, it behooves on them to educate others, because people have different beliefs and come out with different theories about COVID-19.

“The fact is that COVID-19 is real and needs to be taken seriously.

“The government is stepping up its game to monitor activities of commuters across the state and to ensure that foreigners don’t encroach illegally,” he said.

The SSG also said that the government had advised security personnel to exercise discretion in enforcing the sit-at-home order.

“As you know, there are exemptions to the rule as explained by the governor.

”We need to ensure that the exempted people can still go about their normal businesses,” he said.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, appealed to the people to be patient with security operatives while identifying themselves.

“We have addressed the issue of harassment severally. Our people are very inpatient; sometimes, there might be a queue, and you have to identify yourself.

“It is that process of waiting that people complain of. Once we confirm that you are a medical officer, either private or public, we allow you to go and discharge your duties,” Inuwa said.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, called for increased cooperation from the residents, saying that the lockdown was in their best interest.

“When people fail to comply, it makes things very difficult; it means that after the two weeks, they will make the job of government difficult, and we don’t hope to extend it.

” I appeal that we don’t engage in actions that will make government to extend the lockdown; we are pleading with people to bear with us for the period.

“At the end of the day, we will be able to deal with the virus.

“We know that it is affecting our economy but life is far more important than economy; we know how to wake it up but we don’t know how to wake up a dead man,” Aniagwu said. (NAN).