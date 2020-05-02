Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

It was like a stage scenery in Textile area of Ado-Ekiti, around 1:00pm on Saturday, when an okader rider suddenly injured the passenger he was conveying while trying to avoid security agents detailed along that axis.

Daily Sun gathered that the motorcyclist wanted to play a fast one on the security agents when quickly his conception was truncated.

The scene which attracted some onlookers didn’t go down well with the rider, as it landed him an eventual punishment.

A onlooker said: ” The motorcyclist, having intruded the security agents, was advised by the passenger to stop for interrogations from the agents, the rider who thought he was smarter, quickly swerved to a corner of the road, the swift action landed the duo (Motorcyclist and passenger) on a nearby gutter.

“The passenger was seriously injured and was quickly rushed to a hospital, while, the rider didn’t sustain any injury.”