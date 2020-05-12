Godwin Tsa, Abuja

After a prolonged break occassioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice will be resuming its activities on Wednesday May 13th.

The community court extended its break on March 23rd following the outbreak of COVID-19 and in compliance with the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government of Nigeria in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

The President of the Court, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, said the impending resumption followed the easing of the lockdown by the host Member State since May 4th.

He said the court has taken appropriate measures in line with the directives of the host government to fumigate and disinfect its offices prior to resumption.

Other measures, he added, have also been introduced for the safety of staff including mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, constant hand washing and use of hand sanitisers.

Justice Asante said in the meantime visitors will not be allowed in the court while professional visits can only be undertaken with the approval of the management of the court.

In addition, meetings can only be conducted using electronic collaboration tools, the president added.

The public, particularly lawyers, will be informed on the date for the resumption of physical filing of applications, he said.

Arrangements, he said, are ongoing for the safety of lawyers and parties in the court.