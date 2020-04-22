Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State local government chairmen have blocked major roads in border communities that serve as entry and exit points in to and out of the state.

Daily Sun learnt on Tuesday that the council chairmen took the dramatic step to prevent illegal entry into the state in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The action might have been triggered by the alleged complicity of security agents at the state borders who have been accused of collecting bribes from commercial and private vehicle drivers to allow them access into the state.

The roads were blocked with big logs of wood felled by workmen, iron rods, big stones and other objects making them impassable.

The Chairman of Ikere Local Government, Mr Femi Ayodele, led some council workers to block Ikere-Iju-Akure Road which leads to the Ondo State capital.

Ikere-Ijare Road and Ikere-Igbara Odo Road, under Ayodele’s domain which also lead to Ondo State, have been blocked to prevent entry and exit.

Moba Local Government which shares boundaries with Kwara and Osun states had many roads leading into Ekiti blocked.

Council officials led by the chairman, Mr Adebayo Borisade, blocked Otun-Erinmope-Odo Owa Road, Otun-Ekan Meje-Omu Aran Road, Otun-Osan-Ora Igbomina Road and Ikun-Etan-Osi Road.

Chairman of Ekiti East Local Government, Mr Esan Ogunjobi, has also barricaded Omuo-Iyamoye-Kabba Road which leads to Kogi State and the Federal Capital Territory.

Efon Local Government Chairman, Mr Bode Adetunji, led council officials to block the roads under his domain.

Efon-Iwaraja Road and Efon-Ijebu Jesa Road leading to Osun, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states have also been made impassable.

An aide to a local government chairman said: “This step becomes necessary because of the unpatriotic attitude of some security men manning our borders who are collecting money to allow people in violation of the lockdown order.

“We can’t open our eyes and put the lives of our people at risk and that is why we have resolved to block all major roads into the state to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in our state.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, has said the council chairmen are collaborating with traditional rulers and community leaders to prevent illegal entry into the state.

Olumilua who spoke on a programme on New Cruse 92.7 FM, Ikere-Ekiti on Tuesday said “security of the state has become everybody’s business” in view of the raging COVID-19.

The commissioner disclosed that the security of the state has been strengthened following the discovery of more COVID-19 cases.

Olumilua added that Governor Kayode Fayemi and other governors in the Southwest states have agreed to “regional lockdown” to curb COVID-19 spread.

He urged residents of the state to comply with the lockdown and observe all advisories issued to safeguard public health in the state.