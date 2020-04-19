Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ekiti chapter, has, following the reported third victim of COVID-19 in the state, warned security agencies against using the opportunity to extort money from lockdown offenders and other citizens.

Following the allegation raised by Governor Kayode Fayemi that some security agents were compromising at borders, leading to unbridled influx of people into Ekiti, the union warned against such unpatriotic act of sabotage, for the safety of all citizens.

In a statement, on Sunday, in reaction to the report of another COVID-19 case in Ekiti, the TUC Chairman, Com. Sola Adigun, said it became imperative for all residents not to accommodate strangers from other states at this precarious time.

“Let’s all exhibit a high level of diligence and patriotism at this time. The security agencies and everyone involved should see this as a national call to save lives and not to make illicit money or harass citizens unnecessarily.”

Adigun advised workers that “if anyone, no matter how close sneaked into their domains from other states, they should insist on the person going on isolation or report such person to the government.”

The labour leader added: “The holy books’ injunctions on love for one’s neighbour didn’t imply that one should put himself and other members of the family in avoidable danger. COVID-19 is real and not a joke and we have to give it a serious attention.

“Despite the pain being experienced as a result of the lockdown, workers should support the government by compliance, as it is the most practicable measure to stop the spread of the deadly disease which has humbled great nations with the best medicare.

“The workers support wholeheartedly, the step taken by Governor Fayemi -led government to curtail the spread of the pandemic in Ekiti state, including the effective distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown.”

Adigun appreciated all meaningful citizens and groups including Chief Afe Babalola, Chief Wole Olanipekun for their material contributions to combating the spread of the virus and make life bearable for the people.