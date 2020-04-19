Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Executive Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Council, Hon Chukwudi Nnadozie, has distributed food items across the 16 electoral wards of the council to the less privileged and People With Disabilities (PWDs)

The food items are part of measures to cushion the effects on the people of the statewide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has killed hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

Speaking during the programme which took place at the weekend in Ukpabi Nimbo, Igboano zone of the LGA, the council chairman noted that the palliatives and enlightenment campaign was the first phase of the intervention, with subsequent phases to hold in the other three zones of the LGA.

He commended the Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his efforts in managing and controlling the spread of the virus in the state, adding that “Ugwuanyi was the first governor to release the sum of N330 million to the State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team to fight and contain the spread of this deadly virus.

“The Governor has continued to support the team with all they need to discharge their duties creditably,” he noted.

The chairman urged the town union presidents, traditional rulers and ward councillors to work together to ensure that the food items are shared to the less-privileged in their various wards without rancour.

He also urged them to comply with all government directives on the lockdown and maintain their personal hygiene and social distance.

In his own remarks, the former deputy speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Jonathan Chukwuma, urged the people to allow the down-trodden to receive the palliatives as they are the original target of government in the distribution.

”Don’t make yourselves poor by going to drag the palliatives with the less-privileged.

“Let us make life easy for them as some of you who can survive on your own should move on with life,” he stressed.

Responding on behalf of the PWDs, Mr Onyebuchi Mbah, President of Association of Persons With Disabilities in Enugu State, thanked the council chairman, other stakeholders and the state government for the sense of belonging and the day relief materials, stressing that “no government in Uzo-Uwani LGA has recognised the People With Disabilities in the council”.

Some of the foodstuff shared include bags of rice, beans, garri, yams, noodles, etc.