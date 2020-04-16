Mr Joseph Effiong, an environmentalist on Thursday, commended the Federal Government for extending the lockdown for 14 days to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Effiong made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that the President Muhammadu Buhari, on April 13, announced a 14 day extension of the lockdown to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the country.

The states affected are the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states as the president appealed to other state governors to do same.

The expert said that the effort “is a good and reasonable one”, adding that the extension would help to curtail the spread of the disease.

He advised Nigerians to obey the stay-at-home order and ensure that they followed the directives to avoid increase of coronavirus cases in the country.

He also commended the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, for approving fringe benefits for FCT health workers for services provided to coronavirus patients.

Effiong said that the effort was a good innovation, adding that it would encourage the workers to put in more efforts.

He advised other state governments to imitate the minister to encourage and boost the morale of the health workers.

The expert also appreciated the Federal Government for pardoning about 2,600 inmates, adding that the development would help to de-congest Correctional Centres in the country.

He added that the development would help to avoid the spread of coronavirus among the inmates.

Effiong, however, urged the inmates to “go and sin no more”.

“My advise to all the inmates that received freedom from the government is that they should go and sin no more.

” They should remember that this is a great opportunity for them to make wrong right in their life endeavours henceforth.

“I advise you to engage yourselves with something profitable so that you will become better citizens to the society.”

The expert advised Nigerians to continue in their fervent prayers for mercy and God’s interventions.

