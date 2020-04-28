The Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS) has commenced its third phase of distribution of palliatives to some communities in Nasarawa.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr Retson Tedheke, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the gesture was part of efforts to cushion the effects of the lockdown, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tedheke, who said the group would do everything within its powers to put smiles on the faces of the people, noted that the lockdown had placed undue burden on some sections of the society.

He added that the poor, who represented the larger percentage of the society, were the worst hit, stressing that the group was doing its best to help fill the gap.

”These are urgent times that call for urgent care. If you notice, there is little left of our daily lives, which have been affected in one way or the other by the global pandemic.

“The worst part of it is to allow farmers, who are in the frontline of food production, to go hungry.

“I am saying this because the average rural dweller is a farmer and he must be aggressive enough to get the job done.

“We started this in January, and we did another round during the first week of the lockdown, where we slaughtered two cows and shared among various households in the affected communities.

“In this phase, we are giving out 30 bags of 50kg rice for distribution among families, including the Fulani communities around us,” he said.

Tedheke further said that the burden, which the COVID-19 pandemic had placed on poor Nigerians, appeared to be more than they could carry.

He assured that the NFGCS would continue to place premium on catering for the less-privileged in the society as well as its employees. (NAN)