Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and renowned philanthropist, Otunba Subomi Balogun, has again donated relief materials to the people of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, as part of his palliative measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the spreading COVID-19 disease.

This gesture was among the series of such interventions by the highly revered traditional title holder and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, having earlier donated 750 bags of rice to community leaders in Ijebu-Ode as well as150 bags of rice to residents of Erinlu community in Ijebu Ode and the Anglican Church, Italowajoda also in Ijebu Ode.

The latest in the series of the palliatives, which comprises 300 bags of rice, were handed over by Professor Bankole Okuwa, the curator of Otunba Tunwase Museum for onward distribution among respective recipients in Ijebu Ode.

Speaking with some of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Adebisi Alausa, the Oloritun of Mobegelu in Ijebu-Ode described Balogun as a cheerful giver and an extraordinary philanthropist, adding that “Otunba Subomi Balogun is well known for his humanitarian gestures and unique kindness. I can recollect his support both in kind and cash when I was the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Club about 30years ago. I find in him, a man who shows love to the people everytime and always ready to give. We really appreciate his love and concern for the people especially the less privileged and pray to Almighty God to grant him long life in sound health”.

Alausa then used the occasion to admonish Nigerians to obey government orders and observe the regulations as handed down by authorities involved in checking the spread of the novel Coronavirus which has defied any meaningful solution since its outbreak. People, he said, should realise that the virus is highly contagious and can hang and remain active in the air for a long time, hence people should keep the stipulated distance from one another when necessary. “We shouldn’t see the lockdown as a punishment but part of safety measures to combat the dreaded disease”, he concluded.