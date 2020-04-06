Okwe Obi, Abuja

As part of its palliative measures following the lockdown directive to contain the spread of COVID-19, The Federal Government said it has released over 70,000 metric tonnes of garri, grains, beans, others to residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun States.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, who stated this in a statement released yesterday by the Director of Information, Theodore Ogazichi.

According to him, the items were handed over to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Nanono further announced that more foodstuffs would be released from the silos in Zamfara, Katsina, Adamawa, Nassarawa and Osun States, respectively in the coming days.

“To mark commencement of the release of the Presidential 70,000 metric tons of assorted grains palliative response to vulnerable Nigerians, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Sabo Nanono handed over 12,500 Metric Tons of food ration to the Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq from the Minna Silo in Niger State, being part of the National Strategic Food Reserve.

“The Minister handed over 2,500 Metric Tons of Garri which is already been evacuated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for distribution to vulnerable Nigerians in the three frontline states being Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory.

“The Ministry is also releasing simultaneously the rest of the assorted food items as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari from its silos in Gusau, Zamfara State, Dutsin Ma, Katsina State, Yola, Adamawa State, Lafia, Nassarawa State and Ilesha, Osun State,” he said.

Meanwhile, Farouq, promised that the items would reach the vulnerable population and distributed equitably.