After the closure of worship centres across the country to observe social distancing and prevent the spread of Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, some so-called men of God have sent their account details to enable their members give offerings as if giving of offering is what matters now.

Note, the offerings in question are not donations to assist members of their church that may not withstand the stay at home order, it is for their selfish interest.

No wonder, after the announcement on the closure of worship centers, these same men of God were furious and urged their members to ignore the announcement but the presence of law enforcement officers to ensure the compliance has kept their members away.

I can now see why members and pastors of some churches were arrested in Lagos and other parts of the country; I can now understand why prayers were held at mosques in Makurdi, Benue State and it is now obvious for everyone to see that the closure of the worship centres is preventing the business owners of these worship centers from getting their offerings. Therefore, you don’t expect them to be happy.

The public should not be deceived by these desperate men of God. “The Stay at Home Order” was given by God himself and not the Nigerian government. Many are ignorant because they have not been reading their Bible and Qu’ran. They wait for their pastors and imams to read on their behalf thereby hiding the truth from them.

In Isaiah Chapter 26 vs. 20 to 21, the Bible says: “Come, my people, enter your chambers (Houses), and shut your doors behind you; hide yourself, as it were, for a little moment, until the indignation is past. 21: For behold, the Lord comes out of His place to punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity; the earth will also disclose her blood, and will no more cover her slain.”

To explain the above in simple language: God is calling on his people to enter their houses and shut their doors to hide their selves for a little while until his anger passes off. God went further o say He is coming out from his place to punish people for their wickedness and the earth is going to show the blood of the innocent ones killed by these wicked people and there will be no more hiding of the killings and other evils committed by the wicked ones.

•Awunah Pius Terwase, wrote from Mpape, Abuja FCT