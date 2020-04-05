The Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADTOP) has commended the Federal Government for ensuring steady supply of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) to members of the association to enhance its operations in the lockdown.

The association said the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), adopted proactive measures to sustain supply of AGO, otherwise called diesel to its members in the country.

Bashir Dan-Malam, Zonal Chairman of the association, made the commendation at a news conference on Sunday in Kano.

Dan-Malam said the gesture would go a long way to enhance steady supply of petroleum products in the country during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “The association commend the management of NNPC and PPMC for supporting it with diesel to ensure steady supply of fuel nationwide during the period of lockdown.

“This is a clear indication that the NNPC is committed to ensuring that Nigerians do not experience fuel scarcity during the lockdown as being insinuated in some quarters.

“We also commend the Corporations for ensuring that Kano, Gombe and other NNPC depots are fully operational to avoid shortage of fuel supply”.

Dan-Malam reiterated commitment to work in collaboration with the management of the NNPC, PPMC and other relevant agencies to ensure distribution of the petroleum products to guard against scarcity.

“The association resolved that petroleum tanker owners should direct their drivers to adopt preventive measures as outlined by the ministry of health.

“They must provide sanitisers, face mask and soaps for their drivers. The drivers must imbibe the culture of regular hand washing while at work or home,” he said.

According to him, distribution of petroleum products is part of the essential services necessary to counter the negative impacts of the pandemic on social and economic well being of the people. (NAN)