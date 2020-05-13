Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

No fewer than 162 violators of the dusk to dawn curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Gombe State Government to curtail community spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state have been arrested.

The violators, as disclosed in a statement by a spokesperson of the Gombe State Police Command, were arrested by a team of the police and other security agencies at different locations. The spokesperson said the arrest occurred between May 8th and 12th.

“The command observed with dismay the rate of violation of the restriction order issued by the state government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” SP Obed said, adding that the 162 suspects were arraigned before a mobile court where they were convicted and sentenced to 2 weeks of community service or the option of various fines.

While enjoining residents to adhere to restriction order, SP Obed advised dwellers on the need to wear a face mask and ensure social and physical distancing as well as observe personal hygiene.