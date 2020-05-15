Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has stated that plans are on top gear to distribute palliative to about 400 thousand individuals in 66 thousand households to cushion the economic impact of restrictions enforced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

According to him, the distribution of palliative package by the state government will be targeting to reach 30 most vulnerable households in each of the 2,218 polling units across the state.

Governor Yahaya stated this during his statewide broadcast on Friday. He said the case management strategies adopted by the state government in containing the COVID-19 pandemic is yielding encouraging results.

“So far, a total of 1,272 samples were collected and sent for testing out of which 124 turned out positive and were all isolated and managed according to the guidelines issued by the NCDC. Eighty-Six (87) of the confirmed cases have so far fully recovered and were discharged with only 1 death recorded in the state,” Governor stated while adding that there are 36 active cases on isolation presently in the state.

He added saying: “As global projection shows, the coronavirus pandemic might linger on for some time from now, therefore, our strategy must be dynamic and sustainable in line with the recommended protocols”. However, he said “As evidenced by the statistics, Gombe is recognized by the NCDC as one of the states in the country that is effectively and efficiently managing the pandemic in accordance with international best practices”.

The governor who had on Thursday announced the re-opening worship centers for congregational prayers, equally announced the review of the 6 pm to 7 am curfew earlier imposed to 8 pm to 6 am daily with effect from this Friday.

“The government has resolved to gradually ease the restrictions in our dear state by re-opening places of worship,” He said while explaining that it will be with strict adherence and compliance with the guidelines of observance of social and physical distancing as well as compulsory use of face masks and regular washing of hands.

While urging residents in the state to adhere strictly to the new guidelines and take responsibility for containing the spread of the Corona Virus in our state, the governor also directed that civil servant on Grade level 9 and above to resume work on Monday 25th May.

He said that the workers are to observe the new guidelines in their places of work. “However, all other existing measures to curb the spread of the virus especially the ban of commercial motorcycles, interstate travels, closure of all schools and borders shall remain in effect,” Governor Yahaya stated during the broadcast.