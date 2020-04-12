Churches in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, have remained shut as Christians remained indoors in compliance to the total lockdown of the state to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who went round the churches in Sabo-Oke and Taiwo Isale in Ilorin on Sunday reports that the worship places were deserted while their gates were locked.

NAN recalls that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had on April 9 ordered a complete lockdown of all the 16 local government areas in the state as a result of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

When NAN visited the zonal headquarter of the Cherub and Seraphim Church (C&S), on Muritala Mohammed Road, all the three churches in the premises were under lock.

No worshiper was around the churches despite being Easter Sunday that was usually celebrated with funfair by the C&S members.

Attempt to speak with a clergyman in the church was futile as the place was completely deserted, not even the usual gatemen were around the premises.

The situation was the same at Saint Barnabas Cathedral (Anglican Communion) and African Church Cathedral in Maraba as their gates were shut.

A church member at the African Church Cathedral told NAN that the Bishop has directed all members of the church to stay at home and observe the Easter service in their various homes.

At the Catholic Cathedral Church in Taiwo Isale, a young priest, who did not disclose his name, said there was no Easter service in the church.

The Rev. Fr. told NAN that all parishioners have been directed to comply with the stay at home order of the state government especially on the Easter Sunday.

He said the Diocesan Bishop has also through all the Parish Priests in the Diocese to observe the Easter Sunday service in their various homes with members of their families.

Also, at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Taiwo Oke, there was nobody inside the English and Yoruba sections.

A lady, who lived in the mission house in the premises of the church complex said all CAC members were instructed to remain in their homes and observe the Easter Sunday Service.

Some Christian faithful told NAN that this was the first time in their lives that the church would be locked against worshipers on Easter Sunday.

Mr Taiwo Ezekiel, a member of ECWA church, said since he was born over 60 years ago, he had never witnessed an occasion when the church was shut preventing Christians to worship on a special day like Eater Sunday.

He however prayed that God, in His finite mercy, would remove the dreaded COVID-19 from the surface of the earth.

Another worshiper, Mr Lanre Adams of C&S, described Coronavirus pandemic as a period for all mankind to be closer to God.

Adams said he observed the Easter Sunday at home with his family and they prayed to God to end the pandemic. (NAN)