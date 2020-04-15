Some residents of Kano in Kano State on Wednesday expressed joy over stable power supply in the metropolis in spite of the partial lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

They also commended the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) for the feat, saying that it eased difficulties associated with the stay- at-home order.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was significant improvement of power supply in Kano metropolis since the imposition of stay- at-home order in the past three weeks.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke with NAN said the development boosted their businesses and made life more enjoyable.

Mr Aminu Sabo, an artisan, said the trend had enabled him to take up more work and reduced expenditure on fuel to power his generator.

“I commend the Federal Government and KEDCO for ensuring improved power supply because it is really helping my business.

“After closing hours, I also enjoy steady power at home with my family. We just hope they will continue in this manner,” he said.

Mrs Saude Abdulrahman, a civil servant, commended the government for the development in the state.

Abdulrahman said since the improved power supply, she had not bought fuel into her generator and that ‎she enjoyed staying at home with her family because there is power supply.

Mr Ojo Davis, also corroborated this, saying that the stable power supply had encouraged businesses to double their productions and cut expenditure on fuel.

“With this development, electricity consumers will be willing to pay their electricity bills promptly,” he said.

Another resident, Idi Hassan, said he now spent more time at home due to the improvement in power supply.

“After work, I’m always looking forward to going home because of the improvement in power supply. I no longer hang around now, I just go home and rest,” he added.‎ ‎(NAN)