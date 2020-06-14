A statement signed on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malan Abba Anwar said the additional day means that Kano State has a total of four free days (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) as opposed to three free days that were previously approved.

The statement added that the policy decision was to further cushion the effect and hardship caused by lockdown in the state as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

“” People are now free to move freely on Mondays within the stipulated time of 6am-6pm” said the statement.

The governor urged the people to continue to wear their face masks, to maintain social distancing, use their hand sanitizer and wash their hand with soap and running water,

Ganduje further directed all the markets and other public places in the state to continue to observe the protocols.