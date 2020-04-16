The Kwara Police Command says it has so far impounded over 600 motorcycles and 100 vehicles from residents of the state who violated the lockdown aimed at curtailing the coronavirus.

Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Okasanmi, who was speaking on the security situation in the state since the lockdown commenced, said the owners of the motorcycles and vehicles who were mostly commercial operators were apprehended in different parts of the state.

According to the police spokesperson, all the impounded motorcycles and vehicles were at the command’s headquarters in llorin.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, would decide on the next line of action with respect to the impounded items after the lockdown.

Okasanmi, who reminded residents of the state that the ban on roaming the streets was still in force during the lockdown, warned that any violator caught would be punished.

He advised residents of the state to always abide by the rules guiding the current lockdown directive of the state government. (NAN)