Chrisopher Oji and Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has declared its intention to withdraw criminal charges against a politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi, his wife, Folasade, and a musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, for attending last weekend’s birthday party hosted by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello, and her husband

The state government made its intention known yesterday before the magistrates’ court, Ogba, where the trio were charged.

The state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Yakubu Oshoala, disclosed this at the proposed arraignment of the defendants.

The defendants were charged on four counts bordering on attending a crowded birthday party in violation of the government’s social distancing directive to check the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state police command has impounded 13 vehicles for violating the Federal Government’s stay-at-home order to avoid the spread of Covid-19. The police also dispersed over 150 youths, who took over Ketu Alapere Road, doing physical exercises.

Similarly, Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Yaba, yesterday sentenced 51 persons to one month community service for violating the social distancing directive of the state government.