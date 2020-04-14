Lagos-based lawyers have described the 14-day extension of lockdown in Lagos and Ogun as well as Abuja, following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Justified.

The lawyers spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that President Buhari in a broadcast on Monday announced the need for an extension of the lockdown, to further curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Buhari had said that the extension would become effective from 11.59 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

While assuring Nigerians that government is doing all in its power to combat the spread of the virus, the president urged citizens to abide by all safety rules, regulations and restrictions as stipulated.

In his reaction, Mr Daniel Onwe, President of the Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN) said that the 14 days extension was justifiable.

He, however, said that while the extension subsists, it was important for the government to put in place tight security measures to forestall crime and ensure adequate welfare of citizens.

“Considering the current global reality, the extension of the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and FCT is well justified,’’ he said.

According to ALDIN president, the government should be concerned with the security and welfare of the people and must, as a matter of responsibility, place them at the front burner.

“Security is breaking down in Lagos and Ogun; armed robbers are entering into the streets and dispossessing defenceless citizens of their properties.

“I appeal to President Buhari to take note of that and assure citizens that the security agencies will rise to the occasion,’’ he said.

Onwe also commended the palliative scheme of government and advice that its impact should be felt by the people.

Mr Emenike Nnoromele, another Lagos based lawyer, said that although the extension may create discomfort for many Nigerians, its benefits outweigh challenges of the moment.

“The first 14 days are already gone, a further 14 days will only demand patience and perseverance from everyone.

“I plead with us to endure.

“However, what is most paramount is the need to beef up security following the rise in crimes in parts of Lagos and Ogun.

“It is disheartening for citizens to experience any form of criminal activity, which threatens their lives, safety and properties.

“Government must come to the rescue,’’ Nnoromele said.

In the same vein, Mrs Fortune Remigius said whatever that was worth doing at all was worth doing well.

Remigius stressed that taskforce should serve as “watchdog” on the distribution of palliatives to citizens.

“Our major problem may not be with the extension of the lockdown, but with the distribution of relief materials to residents.

“There is the need to put in place an efficient task force to oversee the effective and unbiased distribution of whatever palliative is made available to citizens.

“If residents have enough food and other basic needs to sustain themselves throughout the extension, I’m sure there will be less or no complaint at all,’’ she said. (NAN)