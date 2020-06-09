Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Over two months ago, the National Universities Commission (NUC) instructed all universities to close down so to strengthen social distancing and enforce the lockdown because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was met with criticisms from some university chancellors and a reluctance to close down from others. However, universities like Babcock University (BU), Ilisan, Ogun State, Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State and Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State opted for lectures via various online platforms, conducting tests and examinations online as well.

Babcock’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Joshua Sulieman, explained that BU is experienced in using online platforms for lectures: “Our lecturers have various platforms from which they conduct lectures with their students. They give their lectures, tests, assignments and other instructions through these various platforms.

“Our students are very well engaged on the platforms, and whatever assignments and academic work they are given, they are able to submit them via these platforms. Some of these platforms make it possible for lecturers and students to visually interface, in other words, they can see one another.

“We had already concluded lectures for the semester before the directive for schools to compulsorily vacate. We were about starting our second semester examinations, so what we intend to do is conduct the examinations online.

“We initially thought that schools would resume earlier before now but since the lockdown has prolonged till now, the university management has decided that it is better to conduct our exams online rather than waiting indefinitely.”

Registrar, Baze University, Abuja, Mani Ibrahim Ahmad, said: “At Baze University, we rely heavily on information technology for our day-to-day teaching. Long before now, it has been the standard practice here. All our teachings are done through a system that integrates I.T. with face-to-face instructions. All along we made sure that students have a working portal where they can receive and do assignments on the portal. They also receive lecture notes there, thus we have a system that has been fully digitalised.

“When this lockdown happened, it was easy for us to transition to the online method. We had about two weeks to the end of the semester when the closure was ordered. Through the approval of the university Senate, we proceeded with our remaining teaching, learning and continuous assessment online. The lecturers have access to the students, and the students have access to the lecturers. We were doing our classes real time online. We have also started our examinations online.”

Another university that has leveraged on the technological platforms is Bowen University. The institution has continued its normal academic activities as they constructed a digital timetable through which they maintain the order of their lectures. The university’s Director of Academic Planning, Dr Oluwatosin Atobatele, explained:

“There is a platform we developed called the Bowen Smartschool Hub, which is not only accessible on our website but is also available on other platforms. Our Vice Chancellor had the foresight and he knew that this pandemic might linger more than we think. Since it was very important for us to continue to engage both students and lecturers, the VC decided that we should fashion out a timetable that will cater for the students that is different from the one being used in school.

“We have our lectures online on Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 12noon, a two-hour break, then from 2pm to 4pm. We also have mediums for monitoring the lecturers and what courses are being taught. Once in a while, the VC gets across to the students through the Bowen Smartschool application.”

Acting Registrar of the university, Mr Sunday Ilupeju, said: “The VC presented a lecture on Digitisation of Education sector in Abuja, at an Edutech programme organised by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The thrust of the lecture was that the government should give more attention to digitalisation. We are just practicing what that lecture entails. That is why we are able to make sure that through leveraging on digital platforms, our academic activities have continued as normal.”

Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti has not also come short as students claimed on social media, that their lectures have continued as usual online. The acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Smaranda Olarinde, said: “ABUAD timely engaged its students in online interactive learning using the university’s e-Learning Management System (LMS) platform. We have been keeping our students fully engaged during this period. We are satisfied that our students are kept busy and our lecturers are fully engaged.”

Vice Chancellor, Christopher University (UNICHRIS), Mowe, Ogun State, Prof Friday Ndubuisi, said: ‘’We make use of Zoom, e-mail and such other platforms that impact positively on the students. We want our students to gain maximally from this. Basically, all the students are involved. It did not for now and may not affect school fees. There is actually additional cost on the university by this novel system.’’

He said the students and parents are happy and excited about it and that it keeps them busy while the COVID-19 lockdown lasts. He admitted that examinations could be conducted on line, which will require care and extra facilities: “The online system is good for students and teachers. It will create opportunities to learn new ways of lecture delivery and at the same time let students know they can advance their academic knowledge through this way.

‘’It may look expensive in the short-run for students to sustain it considering the quantum of data that will be involved. But at the end of the day it is cost effective. Parents are advised to support their wards in this because ultimately it is cost effective as students are now at home with their parents. Their upkeep money in the campus can be used now to support them to be regular and active in the classrooms.”