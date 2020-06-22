Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A local government official in Ogun State has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a woman, while trying to enforce a lockdown directive.

The official, who is attached to Ojodu-Abiodun Area Office of the Ifo Local Government, was seen in a video that had since gone viral, shoving and dragging a mobile phone from the woman who was recording and trying to stop another official from deflating her car tyres.

In the two minutes and fifty nine seconds video, the woman claimed that she came to buy some items for her daughter and parked her car, where an official of the council tried to deflate one of the rear tyres.

The official, whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, was also seen trying to hide his face from being recorded by the woman.

But in a release by the Transition Chairman of Ifo Local Government, on Sunday, Fola Salami, he expressed shock and described the attitude of the official as “gross inhumane”.

While further condemning the assault by the LG officials, Salami, said all the officials involved had been suspended without pay until further notice.

He added that the primary official involved in the assault has also been arrested.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Office of the Transition Chairman, Ifo Local Government, Ogun State has been called to a viral video that suggests a case of assault on a lady at Ojodu Abiodun Area of the Local Government.

“It came as a rude shock to me, when I saw the video of one of our officials enforcing the lockdown order with gross inhumane attitude.

“His attitude does not portray the humane nature popularly preached by Ifo local Government.

“On this note, I am suspending all officials involved without pay, until further notice.

“Rest assured, the public should be aware that all hands are on deck on this issue and whoever is found guilty will be dealt with decisively.

“Meanwhile, as at the time of this release, the primary official involved has been arrested”.