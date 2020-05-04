Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Nestlé Nigeria has announced a donation of food and beverages worth N32 million to support COVID-19 palliative efforts in Kaduna State.

The state government had upon the expiration of the one-month lockdown on April 27th extended the stay-at-home order by another month, a development that triggered an extra palliative drive to ease the effects of the lockdown on low-income households

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, said that the amount donated to Kaduna is part of the company’s contribution of over N700 million, in product and cash donations, towards the national response efforts led by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Uwadoka noted that the food and beverages donated by Nestlé would support individuals and families most impacted by the containment measures put in place by the state government to stop the spread of the virus.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, the Permanent Secretary, General Service, office of the Secretary to the State Government, Bashiru Muhammad, commended Nestlé Nigeria for supporting the government’s efforts towards cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on Kaduna people.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Mauricio Alarco, had said Nestlé’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria was in line with the company’s purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

“Nestlé will continue to play its essential role in ensuring the uninterrupted availability of food and beverage products which are critical for the sustenance and well-being of millions of Nigerian families who rely on the company to help feed their families every day”, he said.