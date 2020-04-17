The Niger Government has lifted the suspension of congregational Friday Prayer (Juma’at) for today Friday, April 17, 2020.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Minna on Friday.

According to him, the Juma’at Prayer is expected to hold between 11a.m. and 3p.m. under strict observance of all the precautionary measures.

He urged Muslim faithful to adhere to using hand sanitisers, face masks, hand washing facilities with soap and water, maintaining social distancing and avoiding contact base greetings before, during and after prayer session.

Matane explained that the sermon and prayers would be conducted within 30 minutes.

“Muslims are advised to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures taken by government on the containment of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“The lockdown, however, continues immediately after the Juma’at Prayers,” he said. (NAN)