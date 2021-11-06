From Magnus Eze, Awka

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor has applauded the cancellation of the one-week sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) scheduled to commence on November 5.

He also urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya and Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to ensure that their men on the field played by the rules of engagement.

A statement by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, had said the IPOB heeded the advice of well-meaning Igbo, an action Obiozor described as a welcome development.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo had previously pleaded with IPOB to reconsider its position on sit-at-home syndrome in the South East zone, reiterating that self-immolation was the worst form of rights’ struggle.

In a statement by the Igbo leader, Ohanaeze maintained that IPOB was a child of circumstance occasioned by orchestrated national political decisions; and to this end, it required a political solution which the leadership of the South East were committed to.

He, therefore, urged all Anambra electorate to come out and exercise their franchise in tomorrow’s governorship election.

Obiozor said: “The presence of security operatives in thousands should not be a source of fear and trepidation, rather a confidence building dynamic by the Federal Government to guarantee adequate security of lives and property in the state.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo requests the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector General of Police and all the Service Chiefs whose men are involved in the Anambra election to ensure that the security operatives observe strictly the best global standard of rules of engagement with the good people of Anambra State. The federal security operatives should synergize with the traditional rulers, town union presidents and local community vigilante for effective coordination of the voting process.

