Some members of Afolabi Sole, Oseni Liadi and Adebogun streets in Okota-Isolo on Friday said that they were determined to keep all-night watch to address the challenges of insecurity in their community.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that they were aware of the menace of elements known as “One Million boys” and were ready to ward them off.

Mr Chima Ekeremadu told NAN that they kept watch throughout the night and made burn-fires to alert everyone of the need to stay together to protect their communities.

He said that the police also had been very cooperative as they moved round the streets patrolling and ensuring life’s and properties were well secured.

“We are aware of the threat the so-called hoodlum known as ‘one million boys’ cause and we just have to prepare to protect our communities.

“We came out in numbers and battle-ready for them should they show up to cause any kind of trouble,” Ekeremadu said.

Similarly, Mr Eric Awaogu who lives on Afolabi Sole street said the street security and some youths living in there all came out in numbers to ward off any form of problem.

He said that the whole essence was to protect their community and ensure there was peace and tranquility this period of lockdown as pronounced by the Federal Government.

“The youth have done well by coming out in numbers to protect lives and property, and not be intimidated by the so-called one million boys or all those boys causing menace.

“We are a peace-loving people and will not allow any unscrupulous element to disturb us in Okota,” Awaogu said.

Mrs Ronke Adesoga, a resident of on one of the streets, told NAN that she was happy with the way youths came out in numbers to watch over lives and property against any hooligans.

She said that she was also happy with the way the Police patrol team also went round the streets to ensure all was going fine.

Adesoga urged the government to find a way to support everybody financially as things were very tough for most homes.

“I am so happy for the support the youth are rendering to protect lives and property in Okota-Isolo.

“We hear about activities of all these hoodlums who have used the lockdown to steal and cause fear in people in other areas; we are happy such is not happening in our area.

“We pray that God will continue to use the youth to protect lives and property in Okota-Isolo,” Adesoga said. (NÀN)