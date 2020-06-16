Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

In an effort to support the government of Gombe state to mitigate harsh condition occasioned by the Corona-virus (COVID-19) pandemic, Olam Nigeria Limited has donated food items to the less privileged in Gona and Liji communities both in Akko and Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe state.

According to an official of company, the gesture which was distributed to the less privileged and some staff most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was part of its Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries in both communities the Gombe Branch Manager of Sesame Seed Unit of the company, Mr. Austin Akakabota said the items distributed was meant to cushion the effect and hardship caused by the pandemic.

He said: “as a responsible and responsive organization we could not turn away and don’t intervene especially in a way like this in bringing succour to our host community and staff who work with the company”.

While urging the beneficiaries to receive the item and see it as the company’s token of love the Manager said: “Even if it is small at least it would go a long way in mitigating the impact being felt globally”.

Items donated and distributed by the company includes; 25 bags of rice and 250 baskets of assorted food items. The beneficiaries interviewed at the presentation expressed appreciation and thanked the commodity company for remembering them in their present condition.