Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Commissioners of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Lagos and Ogun States to continue enforcing the lockdown order imposed by the Federal Government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Adamu, who made this known in Abuja, has also called on religious leaders in the affected states and those affected by the restrictions orders, to continue to cooperate with their relevant government authorities.

The IGP, in a statement signed by Force spokesman Frank Mba, urged religious leaders to use their positions to encourage worshippers to observe prayers and fellowship programmes in the confines of their homes.

He said the call has become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement reads:

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu, has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the due enforcement of the orders.

“While felicitating with the Nigerian Christian Community, as Christendom commemorates the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP calls on religious leaders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as other States affected by the restriction orders, to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies and use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe Prayers and Worship Programs in the confines of their homes. He notes that the call has become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

“The IGP expresses deep concerns that for the first time in the annals of our history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programs of all faiths. He, therefore, enjoins Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph.

“Meanwhile, the IGP reassures the citizenry that the Nigeria Police will remain steadfast and committed in the duty of ensuring public safety and security during the Easter period and beyond, he wishes Nigerians Happy Easter Celebrations.”