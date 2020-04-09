Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ goal king, Victor Osimhen has snubbed the mandatory stay home order in his quest to get himself yam flour fondly called “Amala.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which forced him to remain indoor, the 21-year old striker, who plies his trade with French Ligue 1 side, Lille unfolded his addiction for the dish in his latest Instagram post.

Osimhen, who was born and brought up in Lagos, in the western part of Nigeria, believed to have fallen in love with “Amala” which serves as major food for westerners and residents of the city.

The lanky striker was seen gallivanting with a casual dress and a face cap, while searching for his favourite on the streets of Lille.

“Craving for Amala so badly,” he wrote with an unpleasant social media emoji.

Meanwhile, the AFCON 2019 Bronze medalist, who never bothered about the consequences of his action, in his last exclusive interview with Daily SunSports, hinted the dish remains the key to his success.