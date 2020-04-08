Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government, on Wednesday, commenced distribution of relief items to the people of the state as a part of efforts to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

It kicked off the distribution with 6,020 bags of 50kg rice which will be distributed across the 3,010 polling units in the state.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed this on Wednesday, when he flagged off the distribution exercise at the Government Secretariat, Abeere, Osogbo.

The governor said that the food items were procured solely by the state government as a way of mitigating the effects of the lockdown on the people of the state.

He added that the gesture would also serve as a motivation for individuals who had pledged their supports for the state during the lockdown period.

The governor, who reiterated the commitment of the administration to the welfare of the people said the palliative packages would be distributed to the residents, regardless of their social, political or religious affiliations.

“You will all recall that, as part of measures to mitigate the inherent effects of the lockdown on our people, we promised to distribute palliatives to them. We also constituted a 21-man Food and Relief Committee to mobilise resources for the procurement of more palliatives to support government’s effort.

“This flag-off is a partial fulfilment of that promise and the pledge I made to the people at a press conference three days ago to provide the promised palliatives very soon.

“Today, a total of 6,020 bags of 50kg rice will be distributed to the poor and the needy throughout the state, through door-to-door apolitical channels. This is the intervention of the state government as we await those of the Committee which will follow very soon,” Oyetola stated.

He urged the people to be guided by the “Omoluabi ethos at the points of distribution” saying that all the beneficiaries should endeavour to observe social distancing and conduct themselves with the highest decorum and obey the distribution committees.

The governor also assured that the 21-man Food and Relief Committee would soon begin distribution of another set of relief materials to vulnerable residents of the state.

Oyetola maintained that the stay-at-home order was still in force and urged all residents of the state to continue to adhere to the directive and observe all other preventive measures “so that we can all conquer the Coronavirus pandemic very soon and go back to our normal lives.”

He further disclosed that the Ivory Coast returnees at the state’s facility in Ejigbo were responding to treatment.

He expressed hope that they would recover soon and join their families, enthusing that one of them had recovered and had been discharged.