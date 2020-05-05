Enugu State Government has reiterated that all precautionary measures put in place to contain spread of coronavirus still remain in force until further notice.

The state government said all land boundaries remain closed except for medical emergencies and movement of essential goods and services.

“The presidential directive on the compulsory use of face masks or covering in public and the curfew from 8pm to 6am takes effect immediately,” the government said.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the government urged the people to strictly adhere to the restrictions and control measures, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene.

“Enugu State Government is presently consulting with all relevant agencies and stakeholders towards a comprehensive review of all measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 and will address the state within the week,” the government said.

In a related development, management of Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO) has warned operators of its vehicles to adhere to the directive of the state government banning inter-state transportation.

The warning was contained in a statement by the company Managing Director, Bob Itanyi.

Itanyi reminded the vehicle operators that the state government’s directive on passenger conveyance and lother precautionary measures are still in force.

“Any vehicle bearing ENTRACO colour and name found violating the order will be dealt with and your contract with us will be terminated,” he said.