Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Security agents in Kano State have arrested more than 45 vehicles for sneaking into Kano State despite the ban on interstate travel by the state government.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Abba Anwar, on Thursday explained that the arrest was effected in conjunction with the mobile court at Kwanar Dangora, at the Kano-Kaduna border.

The statement said that all the defaulters were tried, found guilty and fined by the state mobile courts, saying that 30 of the vehicles were from Kaduna State, 10 from Jigawa State and others were from other places

While commending the security agencies for the good work, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje called on security agencies to keep vigil and make sure that ‘our boundaries with other states are closely monitored and controlled.’

He added that ‘security agencies should be extra vigilant to make sure that kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers, vanguards of religious extremism and other criminal elements do not cross the border from Kaduna to Kano.’

Ganduje further explained that ‘people should understand that when the state puts a ban on interstate movement, it is necessary for them to observe that.’