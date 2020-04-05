Christopher Oji

The Lagos State police command has warned parents to monitor their children during the lockdown period as paedophiles are on the prowl looking for minors to defile.

The police said already, two suspects were in their net for defiling minors.

A police source said following the lockdown, many of those who patronise women of easy virtues are on the prowl looking for those to defile.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana said: “On March 30, at about 1. 50 pm, a woman (name withheld) reported at Ikorodu Police Station that the previous day, she kept her nine-years-old daughter (name withheld) in the care of a neighbour, Mercy and left for the hospital. On getting back from hospital, she discovered that the girl was no longer there. While searching for her, she saw her with a certain Christian Chikezie, coming out from his house. On enquiry her daughter told her that Christian Chikeze had sexual intercourse with her. The survivor was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect has been arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, for discreet investigation and prosecution.

“In a related development, operatives from Okokomaiko Police Station arrested Dako Aaron, 52, of Olanrewaju Street, Okokomaiko, for having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect works as a security guard with a private company in Okokomaiko. He was alleged to have dragged the survivor into his security post on two different occasions. The survivor was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect has been arrested and transferred to the Gender Unit for discreet investigation and prosecution.

“From the records available, the suspect is a habitual paedophile. He was last charged to Court in February 2, 2017, for also raping a minor. The suspects will be charged to court.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu uses this medium to advise parents to beware of paedophiles preying on their children during the lockdown period.”

In another development, Elkana said the police had rescued a 10- year-old girl allegedly abused by her caregiver. The abuse was seen in a video that went viral showing where the caregiver was beating the minor.

He said : “A case of child abuse was reported online by a mandatory reporter through instablog9ja. Detectives from Gender Unit, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in collaboration with DSVRT Office of the Public Defender and social workers from Ministry of Youth and Social Development rescued the survivor, Ajara, 10, Omotoso Street Igando.

“The abuser, Mrs Omotayo, 45, was arrested. The survivor was taken to hospital for treatment and kept in a safe home provided by Lagos State Government. The suspect who is a caregiver to the survivor was said to have pushed the survivor and she sustained injuries all over her face. The suspect is seen in the viral video hitting the survivor on the floor. The suspect will be charged to court. The command will continue to protect and defend the rights of the vulnerable members of the society, especially children.”