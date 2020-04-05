Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Command has warned parents to monitor their children during the lockdown period as paedophiles are on the prowl looking for minors to defile.

The police said two suspects are already in their net over alleged defilement of minors. A police source said following the lockdown, many who patronise women of easy virtue are on the prowl looking for who to defile.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana: “On March 30, at about 1. 50 pm, a woman (name withheld) reported at Ikorodu Police Station that the previous day, she kept her nine-year- old daughter in the care of a neighbour, Mercy and left for hospital. On returning from hospital, she discovered that the girl was no longer there. Rather, she saw her with Christian Chikezie, coming out from his house.

Her daughter told her that Christian Chikeze had sexual intercourse with her. The survivor was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination.

The suspect has been arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit, Command Headquarters, Ikeja for discreet investigation and prosecution.

“In a related development, operatives from Okokomaiko Police Station arrested, Dako Aaron, 52, of Olanrewaju Street, Okokomaiko for having sexual intercourse with a 13- year- old girl.

“The suspect works as a security guard with a private company in Okokomaiko. He was alleged to have dragged the survivor into his security post in two different occasions.

“The survivor was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect has been arrested and transferred to the Gender Unit for discreet investigation and prosecution.

“From records available, the suspect is a habitual paedophile. He was last charged to Court in February 2, 2017 for also raping a minor. The suspects will be charged to Court. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu uses this medium to advise parents to beware of paedophiles preying on their children during the lockdown period”.

In another development, Elkana, said the Police have rescued a 10- year- old girl allegedly abused by her caregiver. The abuse was seen in a video that went viral showing where the care giver was beating the minor.

He said :”A case of child abuse was reported online by a mandatory reporter through instablog9ja. Detectives from Gender Unit, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in collaboration with DSVRT, Office of the Public Defender and social workers from Ministry of Youth and Social Development rescued the survivor, Ajara, 10 Omotoso Street Igando. The alleged abuser, Mrs Omotayo, 45 , was arrested.

The survivor is taken to hospital for treatment and kept in a safe home provided by Lagos State Government. The suspect allegedly pushed the survivor and she sustained injuries all over her face.

The suspect is seen in the viral video hitting the survivor on the floor. The suspect will be charged to Court. The Command will continue to protect and defend the rights of the vulnerable members of the society, especially children.