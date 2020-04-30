Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami has inaugurated a Virtual Learning Academy for Nigerians, particularly for students and youths staying at home as a result of the lockdown.

The academy, which is expected to provide Nigerians in various sectors with the opportunity to access digital education and skills, was inaugurated during a virtual event on Wednesday.

Pantami disclosed that over 12,000 Nigerians had already enrolled for the virtual learning programmes. He said: “Considering the rapid change of things across the world as a result of the pandemic, the academy became necessary.”

He said that the academy will enable the ministry to create a pool of trained and skilled youths and encourage continuous learning at home.

“Other benefits include: building, upgrading and integrating the capacity among Nigerians as well as bridging the gap between the academia and the industry,” he said.

Pantami noted that many activities, including governance, would now be conducted online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that the academy would provide free courses that could lead to certification from CISCO, Oracle, Huawei and Havard among others.

The Minister added that plans were being made to hold future Federal Executive Council meetings virtually through the academy. However, he noted that the plan would have to be approved by the President.

“We are working to conduct the Federal Executive Council meetings virtually, particularly, if there is a critical issue; the President will go online and conduct a meeting virtually,” he said.