Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Touched by the pitiable condition of private school teachers due to Coronavirus pandemic, a philanthropist, Comrade Benjamin Ugwuoke has donated food items and cash gifts to over two hundred private school teachers in Nsukka Local Government Area.

Some of the food items include 25kg of rice, beans, spices, undisclosed amount of money, among others.

Comrade Ugwuoke while making the presentation on Saturday in Nsukka said he was making the donation because of all the palliatives being given by both government and private individuals in the state none was targeted to private school teachers who are also vulnerable to the harsh condition being expressed due to covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the beneficiaries shortly before the donation, he stated that” their schools have been closed down for over four months without payment of their salaries. We seem to have forgotten them completely”

Comrade Ugwuoke who is also the Special Adviser to the Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi told the beneficiaries that “if you have two and you can manage one, release one because there are so many people that are in critical condition. Such people are the ones that are to be given special attention. We don’t give because we have too much to give. We give because we have the heart to give and share.”

In a chat with Sunday Sun, Comrade Ugwuoke said “we decided to go for secondary school teachers because these people have been facing a lot of challenges since lockdown in March and for this, their school directors or proprietors have not been paying them. We have done it for Okada and keke riders when we gave them free fuel so as to put a smile in their faces.”

Asked if he has any political ambition for the gesture, Comrade Ugwuoke told our reporter that, ” people keep on asking me this question. I want to tell you that I am not a politician. I don’t have any intention of contesting any political position. I am doing this solely to put a smile on the face of poor people in our area.

Expressing their gratitude for the philanthropic gesture, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Florence Osita Nwachukwu from Royal Kids Academy said she was amazed by what she received.

According to her “since March this year we have not been paid anything. Our proprietors keep on telling us that they don’t have money to pay us. Some of them have even stopped picking our calls because they see it as a disturbance. We pray God to bless Comrade for giving us these food items at this critical period.”

Another beneficiary, Mr.Ukweze Fidelis a Biology teacher at Paraclete College, Nsukka also said they have seen hell since March.

According to Ukweze, “majority of us are finding it very difficult to eat, not to talk of doing other necessary things expected of us. Some of us are ill, yet we cannot go to hospital because there is no money for such treatment. Wherever Comrade Ugwuoke brought out money for this project, may God replenish a thousand fold.”

However, in a chat with Sunday Sun, the wife of the philanthropist, Mrs. Jennifer Ugwuoke expressed her support for the philanthropic gesture of her husband.

According to Mrs. Ugwuoke, “I am totally in support of him for his gesture. This is because that has been his life style. He likes giving out to the needy. It didn’t start today and I am sure it is not going to end soon. So, I am very much comfortable with his philanthropic disposition. “