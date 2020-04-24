No fewer than 60 households in Alalubosa Village in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara, on Friday received food palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.

Speaking at the distribution, the representative of the Managing Director of Tabitha Global Agric. Vision, Pastor Sunday Bello, said the organisation decided to complement efforts of the Federal and Kwara Governments to alleviate the suffering of the poor due to the lockdown in the State.

Bello said each of the 60 households received a bag of 4kg Rice and a crate of Egg.

He called on wealthy members of the public to reach out to the needy at this critical period.

According to him, the items cost the Company about two N200,000.

In his response, the community leader of Alalubosa Village, Alhaji Issa Shonibare, thanked the company for identifying with his subject.

He urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate the gesture of the organization.

The distribution was also witnessed by some Management and Staff of the Company. (NAN)