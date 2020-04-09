The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged the Federal Government to issue directives to the customs services to grant expedited clearance of health care and pharmaceutical products at the ports to mitigate shortage of essential drugs in this critical time.

The society, which noted that batches of shipments of pharmaceutical products are lying idle at the ports, also requested that all duties and levies on essential pharmaceuticals and healthcare equipment be suspended for the next three months for sustainable supply and pricing stability at this period of global health emergency.

President of the society, Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa, who made the disclosure in Lagos, also applauded the CBN for its N100 billion loan package to the health sector with focus on the local manufacturing.