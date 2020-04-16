Nkechi Chima, Abuja

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko alongside politician and philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko her husband have visited three orphanage homes in Abuja namely Destined Children’s Orphanage in Kado, Heritage Home Orphanage in Gwarinpa and Hope for Survival Orphanage in Maitama Extension.

The orphanage homes were given foodstuff and toiletries which include bags of rice, garri, detergent, spaghetti, vegetable oil, noodles, beverages, napkins among others and cash to support themselves as the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic continues.

While the first two orphanages were promised a monthly subvention of N500,000, the third orphanage was given N1million on the spot as a result of the number of kids in the facility totalling 69.

The proprietors of the homes were so elated that the gesture came at a time when some Nigerians are experiencing hardship due to the novel COVID-19 lockdown, of which they were part of the suffering; they expressed joy and satisfaction for the kind of heart Regina and her husband have.

According to Ned Nwoko: “The reality of the current lockdown is that many are going to bed hungry every night, but these children will have something to eat tonight and beyond the lockdown,” Nwoko told journalists after his wife Regina donated the items.