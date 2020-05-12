Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the youth leader of the party for Eleme Local Government Area, Mr Princewill Osarojiji, of Eleme Alode Ward 2.

Osaoejiji’s expulsion was contained in a statement issued by the outgoing State Chairman, Felix Obuah.

Obuah said Osarojiji was expelled for insubordination, flagrant rascality, disobedience to the directives of the state government on COVID-19 and acts of criminality.

He frowned at the nonchalant and criminal action of the PDP Eleme youth leader against the task force sent to the area to monitor compliance with the Executive Order 6 on closure of hotels, clubs, public gatherings and others.

The party’s outgoing state chairman noted that the Nyesom Wike administration had passed the Executive Order as part of the measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“It is very unfortunate that the Eleme youth leader took his position as a party executive for granted to flout the authority of the governor and orders of the state government by attacking members of the task force on COVID-19 and organising a party in a hotel in Eleme to rubbish the efforts of government and relevant authorities to safeguard the lives of the mass of Rivers people and residents against the dreaded virus,” the statement by the party chairman read.

“I believe this will serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to engage in similar act to test the sincerity and political will of the state government to deal decisively with such recalcitrance.”

He urged party members and the people of Rivers to see the efforts and actions of the state government with respect to COVID-19 as taken in good faith and in the best interest of the people, and to give the Wike administration the necessary support.

Governor Wike had at the weekend declared the youth leader wanted and offered a N5 million reward on anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of Osaroejiji.

It was alleged that the party’s youth leader mobilised youths to attack members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Task Force who were on official assignment in the area to enforce compliance with the lockdown.