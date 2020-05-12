The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 15 persons died while 27 others sustained injuries from road accidents in Ogun since the federal and state governments restricted movement in the state 45 days ago.

Mr Clement Oladele, FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Oladele said that during the period, a total of 49 road traffic crashes occurred while 776 vehicles were penalized for various offences.

He said 110 vehicles out of the 776 offenders were sanctioned for overloading.

He warned desperate drivers and travelers willing to enter the state in spite of the lockdown to desist from such act.

Oladele reminded residents that exemptions were those conveying petroleum products, vehicles transporting agricultural goods and those on essential services, including medical personnel and the media.

“Easy passage is accorded vehicle drivers covered by the waivers, while those in breach are either politely turned back or apprehended and booked for the offences they contravened,” he said. (NAN)