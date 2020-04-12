Law enforcement agents stationed at strategic locations in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, have arrested some residents that violated the total lockdown order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security men effected the arrest of the people, mostly youths, to enforce the stay at home order of the state government.

NAN reports that about 20 of such movement restriction offenders were apprehended at Maraba junction on Sunday.

A member of the security team told NAN that those arrested would be detained until 6 p.m when they would be released to go home.

The violators were made to sit on the floor beside a barricade mounted by the security men to check motorists on the road.

NAN also reports that the second day of the lockdown order was more effective than that of Saturday as major streets in Ilorin were deserted, especially when news filtered that police were arresting anybody found on the road.

NAN recalls that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had on April 9 ordered a complete lockdown of all the 16 local government areas in the state as a result of two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

From Unity Road up to Maraba and Fate roundabout, the compliance was total as even newspaper vendors that normally hawk at Challenge Roundabout were absent.

Few vehicles seen on the road were either those of health workers, security men on patrol, journalists or members of the technical committee on COVID-19.

Petrol stations along that route were closed as residents remained indoors, while some were seen on the balcony of their houses getting fresh air. (NAN)