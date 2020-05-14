Gyang Bere, Jos

A 300-level student of the University of Jos, Mr. Rinji Bala, was reportedly shot to death on Tuesday by a security officer with Operation Safe Haven enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown in Jos, Plateau State.

Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ibrahim Shittu, said Bala was mistaken for a criminal escaping detention.

The death of the 20-year-old student threw residents of Mission Street Hwolshe in Jos South Local Government Area into mourning.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Mr. Gwom, alleged that the soldier opened fire on Ringi after he was released from their detention.

Gwom said Bala was arrested at about 7pm on Tuesday in his neighbourhood, Hwolshe, during the lockdown.

“I and six others were whisked to Sector 1 Headquarters of the Special Task Force near Jos Zaria Road stadium on a military patrol van. They didn’t tell us our offence, but tortured us for over an hour before releasing us. At the gate, some soldiers asked us to run. When we took off, they opened fire. Bala fell few meters from the gate which is the Sector Command entrance. I stopped to help him, but a soldier came close with his gun pointed at me, but turned back when another soldier shouted ceasefire!” he said.

Major Shittu, spokesperson for the military operation, said: “At about 10pm on May 12 information was received on the activities of suspected armed robbers and cultists operating around No 18th Street, Jos South LGA of Plateau State. The report revealed that the criminals took advantage of the lockdown and curfew to perpetrate crimes. Consequently, Sector 1 patrol troops of OPSH swiftly responded and arrested seven suspects, which were immediately moved to the Headquarters Sector 1 for preliminary investigation.

“Thereafter, five out of the seven suspects were cleared and asked to leave the premises. Unfortunately as they were leaving the premises, one of the personnel on sentry duty mistook them for escaping suspects. Thus opened fire on them, which led to the death of Mr Rinji Bala. A thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. Meanwhile the MOPOL personnel involved in the incident has been arrested and detained accordingly.”