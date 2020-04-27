Josfyn Uba

Chairman of United Bank for Africa, Transcorp and founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation has donated a shipment of six trailer loads of high quality rice to the four local government areas within the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in Delta State to help cushion the effects of the continued sit-at-home on the people

They beneficiaries include Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South local government areas.

The food items were delivered to the various local government areas on Monday 27th April, 2020.

Meanwhile, the minority leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and younger brother to the UBA boss, has expressed gratitude to his elder brother and chairman of Heirs Holdings Investment Company, Dr. Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu for his kind gesture towards the people of his constituency.

In a statement, Ndudi Elumelu said that the food items would go a long way to helping to cushion the harsh effects of the lockdown on the people of Aniocha/Oshimili constituency.

“I have been reliably informed that in line with his directives, three trailers of rice will go to Aniocha-North LGA in this order: One trailer goes to Onicha-Uku, his paternal community, another one trailer is meant for Onicha-Ugbo town, his maternal community. One trailer again, goes to the other communities in the local government area. One other trailer of rice will go to Aniocha-South local government area. Again, one trailer of rice goes Oshimili-South local government area while the last trailer is billed to be taken to Oshimili-North Local government area, too.

“This is indeed a remarkable show of great generosity on his part after having already donated N5bn through UBA to the Federal Government fund drive and another N1bn to the private sector-led coalition, all in the collective effort to support and provide for our people in these difficult times.

“I wish to on behalf of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili, thank you so very much for this tremendous donation and gift to the people of your homestead and constituency. God bless you sir. Charity they say begins at home,” the statement concluded.