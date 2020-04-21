Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said the Federal Government would ensure free passage of agricultural produce to different parts of the country to mitigate hunger orchestrated by the lockdown imposed by President Mohammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had ordered a total lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states respectively, to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

But Nanono, who addressed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that the decision became expedient because movement restrictions of people and goods impart negatively on food processors, traders, trucking and logistics in the food supply chains whose impact could result in loss of income and jobs in turn, reduce people’s ability to buy food and compensate farmers for their production.

He said his ministry is liaising with relevant government organs to ensure appropriate food policy responses.

“We are working with government agencies in ensuring that transportation of food and agricultural inputs are unhindered by the restriction of movements to ensure that supply chains are kept open and functional.

“We are incorporating Food Safety Management System (FSMS) to eliminate or reduce the risk of food surfaces and food packaging materials becoming contaminated, and supporting the most vulnerable population by releasing assorted food through safety net interventions to complement food distributions in specific areas,” he said.

The Minister stressed that he has developed immediate, short and medium term plans to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on agricultural value chains and help in generating momentum for post-COVID-19 recovery plan of government with agriculture providing the main thrust for achieving growth, diversification and massive job creation.

He added: “Mr President has already set up a mechanism for ensuring uninterrupted farming season across the country and revamping the economy through post-COVID sustainable initiative.”