Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has explained why his administration allowed a window of relaxation for the residents during the total lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor, the relaxation had become necessary to ease the burden of the lockdown on people.

He added that ‘the need to strike a delicate balance between public safety and welfare of the citizenry” equally informed his administration’s decision to allow the relaxation of the restriction order as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abiodun made these known on Friday, while briefing newsmen about the activities of his administration to curb the further spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

While noting that the additional 14-day of total lockdown announced by the president was painful but a needful decision to contain the spread of the disease ravaging the world, enjoined the people of the state to adhere strictly to all instructions that would flatten the curve of the pandemic.

He, however, said that residents would enjoy a window of relaxation on Monday 20th, Wednesday 22nd and Friday 24th of April, from the hours of 7 a.m to 2 p.m.

“We appreciate the serious health need to curb the spread of the virus and prevent those who have not contracted the virus from contracting it. But there is also the important need to strike a delicate balance between public safety and welfare of the citizenry.

“In this regard, Ogun State residents will have a window of relaxation from the renewed 14-day lockdown in the state will be Monday (20th April), Wednesday (22nd April) and Friday (24th April, 2020). The period of relaxation will be between the hours of 7am and 2pm on each of these days.

“This means that citizens are expected to remain indoors tomorrow Saturday, April 18, 2020; Sunday, April 19, 2020, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 as a period of the lockdown,” Abiodun stated.

He further emphasised that all inter-state and international borders leading to the state, would remain closed during the window of relaxation, saying only essential services providers would be given access to perform their duties.”