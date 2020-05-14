Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the economic hardship precipitated by Coronavirus pandemic continues to bite harder, Mrs Lilian Omeje, the wife of Nsukka Local Government Council Chairman, has distributed food items and other materials to over 300 indigent widows in the council area as palliatives to help them cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown In Enugu State.

The items distributed include bags of rice, beans, onions, cartons of noodles and tubers of yam, soap, toothpaste, facemasks among others.

Omeje in a remark while distributing the palliative items at Adada House in Nsukka on Thursday said the gesture was aimed at providing for the widows at this difficult period caused by coronavirus pandemic.

“This is my little way to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable widows so as to give them hope and sense of belonging during this trying period.

“With these food items they can see what they will use to feed their families,” she said.

Omeje urged the women to always maintain personal hygiene, wear face mask, maintain social distance as well as, abide by other government directives to control the spread of the deadly virus.

“Government intention for lock-down is not meant to punish residents but to curb the spread of the deadly virus that has killed thousands of people across globe.

“So abide by protective measures by government to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Always pray and support Gov Ugwuanyi who has continued to do his best to ensure massive development in the state.”

Explaining further she said that ” God will continue to provide and bless you since you have your trust in Him as the creator of heaven and earth, ”

She however called on rich people in the country to always remember widows and the poor in the society.

In an interview with Daily Sun some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Omeje for the kind gesture and prayed God to replenished her pocket for remembering indigent widows.

The widows were seen singing, dancing and praising God who used Omeje as an instrument to put smiles on their faces.

It would be recalled that, Ugwuanyi directed a lock-down on Enugu State on April 1 following the two confirmed index case on March 27.

As at May 13, Enugu State had 12 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with ten being active cases and two discharged