The Yobe State Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Tuesday said that mobile courts would prosecute violators of the borders closure directive in the state.

Abdullahi Bego, the Commissioner, Ministry of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the committee’s fifth meeting in Damaturu.

Bego, also a member of the Committee, said that mobile courts were being established to prosecute offenders who try to circumvent the borders closure directive, including driver and passengers.

The committee particularly warned trailer drivers to desist from carrying passengers other than the three persons authorised to be on board as earlier announced by the committee.

Bego said that security officials would conduct stop and search operations in major motor parks to ensure that passengers were accounted for.

He advised residents across the state to use face masks whenever they were in public places.

The commissioner said that the committee would liaise with hotel owners to ensure that all guests were accounted for, and that no guests from areas with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks stay without authorisation.

He enjoined border communities to participate actively in the enforcement of border closure and to report any breaches to authorities in the community.

The committee advised the general public on social distancing, regular washing of hands, as well as staying at home most of the time to prevent transmission of the disease. (NAN)