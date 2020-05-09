The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Usman Nagogo has directed that only three persons would be allowed on vehicles conveying foodstuff in or out of the state, to guard against abuse of the order on restriction of movement.

Nagogo, who is also the Chairman of the state team for food scarcity, gave the order in Gusau on Saturday.

The team is to ensure unhindered movement of foodstuff and agricultural products in the state in spite of the the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government recently inaugurated the team for each of the 36 states to guarantee food security throughout the country during the COVID – 19 lockdown.

The police commissioner warned that the team would deal decisively with unpatriotic persons using the exemption on free movement of foodstuff to transport passengers in order to beat the lockdown order.

He reiterated that the lockdown was aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Nagogo, also the state Chairman, Enforcement Committee on the lockdown, warned that anyone caught violating the order in any guise would have himself to blame.

He commended the security personnel and officials of the mobile courts situated around the state borders for doing a good job of ensuring compliance.

He reassured that his team would continue to ensure smooth movement of foodstuffs, agricultural inputs and equipment so that government’s objective to avert hunger would be fully realized.

The CP urged farmers in the state not to panic as necessary security measures had been put in place, including negotiation with bandits to facilitate hitch free farming season.

Membership of the committee was drawn from the police, Civil Defence, Nigeria Union of Journalists, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners and National Union of Road Transport Workers, with the Secretary from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

NAN reports that the police had a week ago impounded over 100 vehicles for violation of the lockdown order in the state. (NAN)