The Kogi State Government says it has commenced the registration of people for the Rapid Response Register (RRR) in the state.

The Kogi State SOCU Coordinator, Dr Noah Alilu, said this in a statement in Lokoja on Friday.

The Rapid Response Register (RRR) is a register designed by the Federal Government in collaboration with World Bank to register citizens to benefit from COVID-19 Cash Transfer roll out by the Federal Government.

”This is to inform all Kogites that National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and World Bank, have gone live on RRR registration in Kogi State.

”Approved LGAs, Wards and Communities has commenced the exercise live by dialing the assigned USSD codes as applied to their respective LGAs to get registered to benefit from COVID-19 Cash Transfer roll out by the Federal Government,” he said.

According to Alilu, the exercise is for everyone and it cut across 52 wards out of 239 political wards in Kogi State as selected and approved by NASSCO and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Abuja.

Alilu added that the extention of the exercise to the remaining communities, wards and LGAs would commence after this first round. (NAN)

